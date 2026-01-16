Bruce E. Babb

Bruce Edward Babb passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness on Jan. 7, 2026.

After getting his degree in organic chemistry from the University of Maine, Bruce worked briefly for the Great Northern Paper Co. in Millinocket before transferring to Eastman Kodak in Rochester, N.Y.

After retiring in 1991, Bruce and his wife Julie returned to his home state of Maine, living first in Pemaquid and later in Damariscotta. He was a member of the Pemaquid Group of Artists and well known in the community for his marquetry work.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Julie; his two daughters Elizabeth and Kathleen; and three grandchildren, Sarah, Peter, and Jared.

He will be missed by all who knew him.

