Bruce Martin Lutsk was born on May 2, 1942 and died peacefully due to medical complications on Jan. 22, 2025. He was surrounded by his family.

He was the son of Bertha and Nathaniel Lutsk (both deceased), formerly of Freeport, N.Y., where he spent his formative years with his sister, Barby Lutsk (deceased). Bruce was a proud graduate of Bowdoin College (1964), where he made lifelong friends and remained very active in alumni affairs throughout his life. He continued on to receive an M.A. in teaching from Harvard University, a Ph.D. from Duke University, and a J.D. from the University of Connecticut. He served as a Signal Corps Officer in the U.S. Army for two years and was stationed in Korea and at the Pentagon. Bruce moved to Connecticut with his former wife, Barney (Walker) Lutsk, in 1970 where he taught at the University of Hartford for four years and served as assistant director of the University’s National Teacher Corps Program.

Bruce began his law career in 1974 and practiced with the Hartford, Conn. firm of Reid and Riege for over 30 years. He retired to Newcastle with his wife, Jane (Rankin) Lutsk, in 2005. Bruce had a long history of service to many organizations including his beloved Bowdoin College, Curtis Island Partners, Damariscotta River Association, Hurricane Island Outward Bound, Lincoln Academy, Miles Memorial Hospital League, Skidompha Library, MaineHealth, Lincoln Health, and Allied Printing. Bruce was a dedicated friend to many and loved his life in Maine, traveling, reading, writing, listening to live music, and spending time with friends and family. He was a man of intelligence and integrity and lived a life aligned with his values.

Bruce was a caring and compassionate husband to Jane Lutsk for 25 years. He was a proud father to Wyatt Lutsk and Laura Newsom and was devoted to Patrick Rankin and Annie Pathik (Jane’s children). He had immeasurable love and pride for his grandchildren, Brynn and Lucas Newsom, Violet Rankin, and Jackson Monz; daughter-in-law, Heather Rankin; and his sons-in-law, Jeffrey Newsom and Christopher Monz. He is survived by his wife, Jane Lutsk; his children and grandchildren.

There will be a remembrance of Bruce in the near future. If you would like to be notified when the date is set, please contact Annie Pathik at aepathik@gmail.com.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall’s of Waldoboro. To share a story or condolence with the Lutsk family, please visit Bruce’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

