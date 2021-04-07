Bruce Parks, 77, of Damariscotta, passed away on March 1, 2021 after complications from Alzheimer’s disease. He is survived by his wife, Lorna, his daughters, Suzanne Thompson and her husband Jason, and Michelle and her husband Lewis; along with four granddaughters, Alyssa, Mikaela, Haley, and Samantha.

It was Bruce’s greatest desire to serve God with his life and he did that in whatever way he could find. He cared a lot about the well-being of others and did his very best to offer encouragement for any who were struggling. He was always known during his daughters’ childhood as the guy that had that one thing that you needed in his garage or barn. He held onto lots of things over the years because he always saw a future purpose in them and there were quite a few people that benefited from his stash.

Alzheimer’s disease took him from us long before March 1, but we remember how quick he was to laugh and how he enjoyed having the family around him. It is a great comfort to know that he is now safe with the Lord in heaven.

The family will grieve his passing privately and asks that anyone that would like to remember him, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association to help find a cure for Alzheimer’s disease.

