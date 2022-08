Bryan M. Benner passed away July 30, 2022, at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston after years of heart problems and diabetes.

A graveside service for Bryan will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Maine Veterans Cemetery in Augusta, 163 Mt. Vernon Road, Section J. Pastor Ian Jewett of Liberty Baptist Church will be officiating.

A full obituary can be found by visiting Bryan’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

