Bryan M. Benner, 68, of Liberty, passed away at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston on July 30, 2022. Bryan was born on Nov. 8, 1953, to parents Otis Benner Jr. and Gladys Cushman Benner.

Bryan grew up in Waldoboro and attended local schools. In 1972, he graduated from Medomak Valley High School. He lived in Waldoboro at his parent’s house until he joined the military, serving in both the United States Army and the United States Navy. He graduated from the University of California with a Bachelor of Business.

Bryan was devoted to religion; he enjoyed both reading and studying the Bible. He loved his church family at the Liberty Baptist Church. He enjoyed the simple things in life.

Bryan is predeceased by his mother and father; and brother, Douglas Ashley Benner. He is survived by his brother, Craig Benner; and sister, Emily Benner.

Bryan was interred at the Maine Veterans Cemetery in Augusta. A graveside service will be held and posted at a later date.

Hall Funeral Home of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences please visit Bryan’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

