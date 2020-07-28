Burton “Burtie” Wallace Teele Jr. left this world in the early morning hours of Monday, July 27, 2020, to join his parents, siblings, and friends for what must be one hell of a reunion. He fought a valiant fight against pancreatic cancer, losing the battle just a year and four months from diagnosis. It would have felled a weaker man much sooner.

Burtie was born in Damariscotta on Feb. 9, 1951, to Burton “Bud” and Catherine “Cak” Teele. He grew up mostly in Medomak, after short stints in Aroostook County and Vinalhaven. He attended Bremen Grade School and went on to spend his working days on or around the water. For many years he was a scallop fisherman out of New Bedford, Mass. He also spent a good deal of time digging clams throughout the Midcoast Maine region.

Burtie married Marilyn Jackson in 1976 and they spent their years together in Waldoboro, Port Clyde, and finally Boothbay, until her death in 2013.

In 2014, he met his son, Jay Levar, for the first time. He would spend the rest of his years looking forward to visiting Jay, his wife Carie, and his four grandchildren, Colton, Jaycie, Calen, and Jackson, in California. Jay was able to be here for the last few weeks of Burtie’s life, which was a great comfort to Burtie and his family.

Burtie and his longtime companion and true love, Linda Jackson, divided their time between Linda’s home in Tenants Harbor and their winter residence in Leesburg, Fla. He spent his days enjoying his favorite pastimes of fishing, gardening, dancing, telling jokes, enjoying great food, and spending time with friends and family.

Burtie was predeceased by his parents, Burton and Catherine Teele; and siblings, Francis, Milford, Wesley, Annie and Georgia Ellis, Ronnie, Bobby and Ira Dell Teele, and Virginia Call.

He will be sadly missed by his surviving son, Jay Levar and family; siblings, Bridget and Teddy Palino of Florida, Gladys Collamore of Florida, and “Peanut” and Frank Harnish of Newcastle; life partner, Linda Jackson; special friends, Quid and Lanie Blankley of Florida; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at the home of his sister, “Peanut” Harnish, at 79 Ridge Road in Newcastle on Sunday, Aug. 2 at 11 a.m. In light of COVID-19, the family understands if people are unable to attend the celebration and knows you are all sending love and prayers.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association, 14 Main St., Suite 412 G/H, Brunswick, ME 04011.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at directcremationofmaine.com.

