C. Michael “Mikey” Baston, of Winthrop, died peacefully on Sept. 14, 2024, surrounded by loved ones, just days before his 75th birthday.

Born in Damariscotta on Sept. 25, 1949, to Bernard Sr. and Gervaise Baston, he was a graduate of Lincoln Academy. After high school, Mike spent some time working in construction where he discovered he was exceptionally good at painting houses. He eventually landed in the Boothbay region where he painted the interiors of many unique and eclectic homes.

In the years before his health declined, Mike loved gardening and fishing. He was so proud of the flower beds he would create, and the vegetable garden that would produce enough to feed his friends and neighbors. He loved the idea of growing his own food and herbs, and found joy in sharing the harvest. Mike was also a big supporter of the medical marijuana community. Growing your own medicine was no different to him than growing your own food. He loved tending to his cannabis plants. He had years of knowledge on how to harvest big, beautiful buds and he loved to share that knowledge with others.

Mike was not a people person, but he sure loved his circle of friends and family, and they loved him. He also loved his dog, Canna. We all hope he’s up there smoking a big one and catching a big one!

He was predeceased by his parents, Bernard Baston Sr. and Gervaise Baston; as well as his brother, Bernard Baston Jr.

He is survived by his three daughters, Amanda Baston, of Chico, Calif., Melissa McConkey (Jess), of Raymond, and Casey Smith, of Fort Fairfield; and seven grandchildren that he was so proud of.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., on Sunday, Oct. 13, at the Bristol Mills Cemetery. A lunch reception will follow and will be announced at the service.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

