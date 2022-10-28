Caleb Gilmore Packard, great father, son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend, died peacefully on Oct. 23, 2022. He was born on March 27, 1993 to Nathan and Valarie, and he was an extra special identical twin brother to Cole.

Caleb attended Waldoboro schools and graduated from Medomak Valley High School in the Class of 2011.

Caleb loved fishing and bird and deer hunting, especially with his brothers and his beloved dog, Lucy; including his chosen brother, Justin Bickford. He was also known to have shot the biggest buck in the family. He enjoyed wood carving, hiking, family gatherings, and board games, but most of all, he loved spending time with his children and family.

He was known for his hard work ethic, big hugs, smile, and dry sense of humor. He loved making people laugh and was always there to lend a helping hand.

Caleb was predeceased by his nanny and papa; grandpa; and aunt, Kathy. He is survived by his daughter, Elle and her mother, Alex; son, Jackson and his mother and Caleb’s partner, Amanda; mother, Valarie Hale (Kevin); father, Nathan Packard (Jan); sisters, Hannah (Pete), Ashley (Mark), and Alison; brothers, Cole (Mariah), Eli (Anne), Tyler (Jolene), Andrew (Ashleigh), and Robbie (Alyssa); grandmother, Darlene Hale; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews, and friends.

A celebration of Caleb’s life will be held at a later date to be announced.

Donations may be made in memory of Caleb Packard to the Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine, 205 Church Hill Road, Augusta, ME 04330.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, 949 Main St., Waldoboro.

Condolences may be shared with the family at hallfuneralhomes.com.

