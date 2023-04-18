Our dearest bandana loving, sunglass sporting Cameron George Jones passed away on April 12, 2023, from complications of Guillain-Barre syndrome. He had no intention of leaving this earth so soon. He had much yet to accomplish and we will forever honor him for the gentle, loving soul he was.

Born in Annapolis, Md., on Aug. 6, 1987, Cameron was introduced to the sailing lifestyle when he was four months old. For many years, and on board numerous boats, he explored the seas from Maine to the Caribbean and South Pacific with his parents, George and Kathleen, and older sister, Kate. He hated sailing. He was destined to explore the world via less stressful and speedier modes of transportation when he was old enough to travel independently. As a high school junior, he spent a year abroad in Germany, sponsored by the American Field Service student exchange program. After college he returned to Europe, eager to travel in Italy and France. He would find true joy eating quietly in an Indian restaurant amongst the canals of Venice.

Cameron graduated from Boothbay Region High School in 2006. His college years were spent at San Francisco Academy of Art and Rocky Mountain College of Art and Design in Denver where he studied graphic design and illustration. Creativity was undeniably in his bones. Whether it was in his doodles, or his daily attire, he had an innate style that was instantly recognizable, and he never veered from it.

His second passion was cooking, one which he inherited from his father. Over the years, he honed his skills while working at several Boothbay Harbor restaurants: Taca, Wharf Street, Pier One, and Red Cup among them. Most recently he found his niche at Riverside Butcher in Damariscotta where he created Cameron versions of Greek moussaka, chicken vindaloo (affectionately nickname “Cam-daloo”), tiramisu, and his signature key lime pie, among many other favorites. It was all so delicious that they even created a hashtag just for him: #camfortfood. A few times a year, he would create the most extraordinary sushi array for his family, although never trained as a true sushi chef.

To put it simply, there will never be another Cameron Jones. He broke the mold. We were all so incredibly fortunate to have had him in our lives for 35 years. In the words of two of his dearest friends, Josh Pinkham and Sam Witt, “Cameron was a true friend…a loving human being with a genuine heart. If you needed only one person to be there or give you the perfect words to turn your world around, Cameron was always that one. He knew how to read us and could be sassy, funny, and in an instant sympathetic, empathetic, and emotional. He is probably one of the only people I have ever trusted with every single thing I have ever told him because I knew he wouldn’t ever judge or use my words in a negative light. He was one of those people that knew how to read the room and one of the best one-on-one conversationalists. That’s why he had so many friends everywhere. When you understood him, and so many people learned about who he was, Cameron had everyone on his side. No one questioned it, we all just knew. We all instantly felt better around him at all times. He created his own trend and never veered from it, with a sense of class and elegance about him, yet could fit in with the outcasts and beatniks of every social setting.”

Cameron was preceded in death by his father, George M. Jones, MD. He is survived by his mother, Kathleen Jones; sister, Kate Jones and brother-in-law, Chris Reardon; aunts and uncles, Deborah Golob, Gary Golob, and family, Vicki and Richard Noorigian; Janice and Jeff Walkowitz.

The family would like to thank Lynn Martin, Hall’s Funeral Home, and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department for their care and kindness. There are so many friends to thank but not enough space to list them all here. You know who you are.

A celebration of Cameron’s life will be held this summer.

“Ring the bells that still can ring, forget your perfect offering. There’s a crack a crack in everything. That’s how the light gets in.”-Leonard Cohen.

Charitable contributions/donations can be made to Save the Children, Boothbay Region Land Trust, Boothbay Region Student Aid Fund, or the charity of your choice.

Hall’s of Boothbay has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, light a candle for Cameron, or to share a story or picture, please visit his Book of Memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

