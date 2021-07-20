Candace N. Mank, 42, died July 15, 2021 from COVID-19 at Maine Medical Center in Portland. She was born March 2, 1979 in Manchester, Conn. to Lawrence and Brenda Brow Machia. She grew up in Connecticut and attended schools in Manchester, Conn. She ran her own retail store in Connecticut before moving to Maine.

She worked as a CNA/CRMA at Fieldcrest Manor in Waldoboro, Chase Point in Damariscotta, and The Lincoln Home in Newcastle. She also worked as a private care nurse.

Candace was well known by her family and friends as a caring, loving, selfless person who would help anyone in need. She always put others first, and you could count on her to help anytime. She was known for her contagious laughter and was outspoken and strong willed. Candace had a strong faith in God. She was also well known for her cooking.

Candace was predeceased by her mother, Brenda Machia. She is survived by her husband, Roman S. Mank, of Warren; son, Alex Melendez, of Warren; daughter, Nina Mank, of Warren; father, Lawrence Machia, of Round Pond; aunt, Kim Brow, of Round Pond; cousin, Becca Brow, of Round Pond; and many loving family and friends.

Friends are welcome to join the family for a time of visitation from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, July 21 at Hall Funeral Home, 949 Main St., Waldoboro. A service to celebrate Candace’s life will be held 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 22 at the Hall Funeral Home.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Hall Funeral and Cremation Service in Waldoboro. Condolences may be shared with the family at hallfuneralhomes.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

