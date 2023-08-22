Candy Flower, 45, of Bristol, passed away on the afternoon of Aug. 17, 2023 after an incredibly brave and courageous battle with ovarian cancer.

Born in Bangor on Aug. 23, 1977, she attended local schools and graduated from Central High School in Corinth. After graduation, she worked as a server at several restaurants in the Corinth and Bangor areas and did a little modeling on the side.

She met her husband, David, while visiting family in Bremen, and they would marry on May 27, 2000. They had two children, Austin and Wyatt, and she devoted her time and energy to raising her two boys. She worked in home health care and hospice for many years before working as a bookkeeper, and most recently at North Country Wind Bells in Round Pond.

Candy loved her friends and enjoyed the many motorcycle trips she took with all of them. Through motorcycles, she met many great people and traveled to great parts of the country. She particularly loved attending the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, which took her to the Black Hills of South Dakota and allowed her to connect with her Sioux Indian roots.

She is survived by her husband, David; sons, Austin Flower and his girlfriend Casey Spinney, and Wyatt Flower; as well as many cherished and special friends.

A celebration of Candy’s life, with food and drink, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 2, starting at 2 p.m., at the Pemaquid Point Campground, 2872 Bristol Road in New Harbor.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for her family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

