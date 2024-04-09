Capt. Ted Schmidt, 89, passed away on the morning of Friday, April 5, 2024. He was born on Dec. 12, 1934 in Dayton, Ohio, to Norman W. Schmidt and Ruth L. Hubler.

He sailed on the Grace G. Bennett in Chesapeake Bay in high school, and was in the Troy Skating Club and the Dayton Rotary Boys Choir and graduated from Fairview High in Dayton in 1953. He then went on to attend The Ohio State University, then joined the Air Force and was stationed in Elmendorf, Alaska. After the Air Force, he was the office manager of Keith Wilson Interiors and also in the Apprentice Upholstery Workroom.

While skating and student coaching, Scotty Hamilton was one of his students. He then joined the touring “Holiday on Ice.”

In 1966, he came to sail on the schooner Mattie out of Camden. In 1967, he became the cook for 3 years, in 1971 became first mate, and in 1977 became captain, and was in command until retiring in 1988.

He started Captain’s Chair Upholstery in 1990 doing high-end and museum pieces.

He was very proud to have been on the board of directors of the Boothbay Region Community Center.

He is predeceased by his father, mother, and sister, Norma.

Capt. Ted is survived by his nephews, Scott Fish, (Jennifer, son William), Mark Fish (Leigh Ann, daughters Olivia and Nora), and Keith Fish (Amy).

The burial ceremony will be at the family plot in Woodland Cemetery in Dayton, Ohio.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home, Boothbay. To share online condolences, visit Capt. Ted’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

