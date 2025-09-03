The Lincoln County News
Carl Albright Service Announcement

at

There will be a celebration of life for Carl Albright at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025 at the Friends Meetinghouse, at 77 Belvedere Road in Damariscotta.

A full obituary will be in next week’s edition of The Lincoln County News.


