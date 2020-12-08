Carl R. Pearson Jr., 78, of Main Road, Westport Island and Florida, died Dec. 3, 2020 at LincolnHealth – Miles Campus.

He was born in Worcester, Mass., a son of Carl R. and Kathleen (Fuller) Pearson Sr.

Carl moved to Maine and graduated from Lincoln Academy in 1960. He served in the U.S. Navy until 1964. He owned and operated Pearson’s Garage in Wiscasset and J. C. Auto Parts Store in Wiscasset and Damariscotta.

He was a member for 46 years of the American Legion in Wiscasset and the American Legion in Florida, serving several years as a commander.

Carl was an avid golfer.

He was predeceased by his first wife, Marilyn Pearson; and his brother, Parnell Pearson.

He is survived by two sons, Dwight Pearson of Newcastle and Carl R. Pearson III; one daughter, Wanda Kiewiet of Kansas; two brothers, Henry Pearson of Indiana and Robert Pearson of Florida; three sisters, Karen York of Damariscotta, Kerston Corson, and Rebecca Pearson; three grandchildren; and his long-term partner, Anne Shea-Pearson.

There will be no services. Burial will be at Greenlawn Cemetery in Wiscasset at a later date.

Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at daiglefuneralhome.com.

