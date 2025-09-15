Carl William Albright, 84, died Aug. 16, 2025 at home with his family in Edgecomb.

Born Aug. 13, 1941 to Rev. D. Ward and Naomi Albright, Carl grew up with sister, Margaret (deceased) and brothers, Ward and Paul, in Massachusetts and Maryland.

Carl’s higher education included a BA with a PreMed concentration from Eastern Nazarene College in Quincy, Mass. and two masters from Wisconsin State University, Wisc. and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, N.Y.

Inspired by John Kennedy, he became a Peace Corps volunteer. In the Philippines, he enriched high school science programs. Before returning to the U.S., Carl continued circumnavigating the globe and married college classmate Dorothy Hagar Aug. 6, 1965, in Weilstetten, Germany.

Carl’s family had grown by three sons, Peter, Jonathan, and Dotty’s son, Kelvin adopted by Jake and Marilyn Classen in Lahoma, Okla.

Cementing a hope for a rural home, the way opened to clear land, mill lumber, and build in the early 1980s. Providing a strong impetus to move in to the house, two more children a son, Dana and a daughter, Jennifer completed the family. Carl’s Quaker belief in social justice and that of God in everyone fueled his long standing protest participation with “Black Lives Matter” and “Give Peace A Chance” signs.

Carl’s eight grandchildren: Michael, Rosalie, Bradly, Helen, Conner, Wyatt, Sydni, and Leki knew him as a grownup who liked to blow bubbles, fly kites, and encouraged clowning in photos. He had fun with his children teaching constellations by name after dark, canoeing, and participating in community theatre. Each of his children remembers cross-country trips in VW bus. Eight great-grandchildren: Elliot, Amelia, Eli, Ella, Quinn, Rory, Celia, and Ian, visits to their homes was fun.

Carl retired aged 76 after 25 years as a CNA. Progressing from nursing home to Miles Hospital and then Miles home health & hospice. Hospice work comprised the last 10 years of his career and he found personal fulfillment in work that he cared passionately about.

