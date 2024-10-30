The world lost an excellent brother, uncle, friend, and machinist as Carl D. Waterman passed away at home in Waldoboro on Oct. 25, 2024, after a period of failing health. Carl was born to the late Drs. Richard and Dorothy Waterman, on Feb. 20, 1954, and lived his life in Waldoboro.

He graduated from Medomak Valley High School, Southern Maine Vocational Technical Institute, and University of Southern Maine, and started his career as a machinist at GTE Sylvania, then at the Knox Machine Co. (for his school pal Richard Maxcy). Carl then did a stint with the Waldoboro Water Co. and finally worked two decades as the house machinist at Rockport Marine where he enjoyed the friendship and esteem of his coworkers.

Carl had many hobbies – as a youngster he mastered the unicycle (appearing in local parades but also touring the countryside). He later acquired several vintage tractors and 4WD Army trucks. He drove fire engines and operated the Jaws of Life for the Waldoboro Fire Department. Carl collected chainsaws and immersed himself in woodlot management, even designing and building (from scratch) a powerful woodchipper (getting a patent for its self-sharpening blades). He served on the town planning board and walked large dogs for the Pope Humane Society, as well as walking with Belle, the last family Labrador, for hours every day out to the Goshen Road and throughout the village. While on those walks, he spent considerable time in conversation with neighbors and friends. What a talker he was!

A lifelong bachelor, Carl leaves behind his loving sister, Anne Sienkewicz, of Illinois (husband, Tom and their children, Marie, Julia, and Richard); and brother, Jack Waterman, of Waldoboro (wife, Debbie and their sons, Tim and Nick); as well as four great-nieces; and the extended Waterman clan on North Haven (Uncle Stanley “Toot” Waterman and Aunt Mary, plus cousins and great-cousins galore).

An informal gathering of friends will be held at Hall Funeral Home, 949 Main St. in Waldoboro on Nov. 8, 2024, from 5-7 p.m. Interment will be held later on North Haven.

Friends are encouraged to consider a donation to the Pope Memorial Humane Society, P.O. Box 1294, Rockland, ME 04841.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To share a condolence or memory with the Waterman family, visit Carl’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

