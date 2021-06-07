Carla Leona Reeves Dubord, 74, gained her wings the morning of June 6, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Nov. 19, 1946 in Damariscotta at Miles Memorial Hospital. She lived and grew up in Bristol/Pemaquid area. Carla was the second child of three children born to Christine Feltis Thurber. She was educated in Bristol schools.

On Nov. 9, 1968, she married the love of her life, Barry N. Dubord Sr. They briefly lived in Damariscotta and then moved to Jefferson where they raised their six children and have resided for many years.

Carla retired after 25 years of dedication at KVMC/MGMC in Augusta. Some of her fondest memories were when she worked at The Diner Restaurant in Damariscotta, when she was a young woman.

Carla always loved the coast. She especially enjoyed her time creating loving memories with her family clamming and going to the beach. After the children were grown, Carla and Barry enjoyed their time traveling and enjoying the beautiful coast of Maine, especially the lighthouses.

Carla was predeceased by her mother, Christine Feltis Thurber; her brother, Ralph Farrar; and son-in-law, John Witham Sr.

She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Barry Dubord Sr. and their six children: Barry N. Dubord Jr. and wife Stephanie of Brunswick, Nadine C. Dubord of Jefferson, Christine M. Tarr and husband Tim of Hebron, Michelle L. Witham of Augusta, Mitzi M. Trahan and husband Travis of Winter Springs, Fla., and Michael B. Dubord and wife Kim of Nobleboro; sister, Rosalee Campbell of Damariscotta; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews; and her beloved dog, Amy.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 15 at 10 a.m. at Hall’s of Waldoboro, 949 Main St., Waldoboro. Burial will follow the service at the New Harbor Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home, 949 Main St., Waldoboro.

