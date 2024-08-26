Carlton A. Giles Sr., 88, of Boothbay passed away on Aug. 22, 2024, at St. Andrews Village in Boothbay Harbor.

He was born on Feb. 13, 1936, in Boothbay. He was the son of Milton A. Giles and Lena Campbell Giles.

He served in the Army and returned to work for his family’s business for many years. He then went to work for the Boothbay Region Water District for a few years. His last place of employment was with Giles Rubbish Inc. in Boothbay for a few years until retirement. He enjoyed talking with customers on his routes and thought the world of his work family.

Carlton and Jeanette loved to take long rides, go shopping, and stop at McDonald’s for coffee. Carlton loved to listen to the old country singers and especially Johnny Cash.

Carlton was predeceased by the love of his life, Jeanette Reed Giles, in 2015; two sons, Carlton Giles Jr. and Richard P. Giles; his parents; and all of his brothers and sisters from “Up on the Hill.”

He is survived by his daughter, Susan Morgan and husband, Skip, of Boothbay Harbor; grandchildren, Kaili, Jared, Rebecca, and Jackie; along with great-grandchildren; a special niece and friend, Judy Johnson; along with many nieces and nephews.

He was the best father and grandfather and we will miss him dearly.

There will be a service planned at a later date.

Hall Funeral Home and Cremation Services has care of the arrangements. To share a memory or condolence, visit Carlton’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

