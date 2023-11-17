Carlton B. Winchenbach, 93, passed away peacefully Nov. 2 at his home in Tri-Palm Estates in Thousand Palms, Calif.

Carlton was born April 27, 1930, in Waldoboro. He was the youngest of 13 children, to Chester A. and Carrie E. Cushman Winchenbach. He was predeceased by his siblings: Millard, Harold, Floyd, Grace, Warren, Christine, Robert, Frances, Priscilla, Addison, Gideon, and Russell; his first wife, Virginia L. Gentry; and his grandson, Kyle Gustafson.

Carlton is survived by his wife, Susan Sander; his daughter, Rita Gustafson; his granddaughter Kristen Crowder; and five great-grandchildren: Karlyn, Kaitlyn, Kayla, Joseph, and Owen.

At 17, Carlton joined the U.S. Navy where he remained as a Gunner’s Mate until his retirement in 1969. His service years included tours of Korea and Vietnam. The Navy brought Carlton to San Diego which he called home until recently moving to Thousand Palms to be closer to his daughter.

Carlton will be remembered as a patient, soft-spoken, and gentle man. People of all generations found him easy to chat with and he was known as “Grandpa Carl” to everyone. He would gladly help anyone in any way he could. It was his great sense of humor that made him so endearing. When asked where he was from, he replied, “The Maine part of Texas!”

Services for Carlton will be graveside with military honors at Fairview Cemetery in Gainesville, Texas on Monday, Nov. 20 at 2 p.m. Viewing will be at the George Carroll Funeral Home from noon to 1 p.m. on that day.

You may register your condolences online at geojcarroll.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

