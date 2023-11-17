Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Carlton B. Winchenbach April 27, 1930 - Nov. 2, 2023

at

Carlton B. Winchenbach, 93, passed away peacefully Nov. 2 at his home in Tri-Palm Estates in Thousand Palms, Calif.

Carlton was born April 27, 1930, in Waldoboro. He was the youngest of 13 children, to Chester A. and Carrie E. Cushman Winchenbach. He was predeceased by his siblings: Millard, Harold, Floyd, Grace, Warren, Christine, Robert, Frances, Priscilla, Addison, Gideon, and Russell; his first wife, Virginia L. Gentry; and his grandson, Kyle Gustafson.

Carlton is survived by his wife, Susan Sander; his daughter, Rita Gustafson; his granddaughter Kristen Crowder; and five great-grandchildren: Karlyn, Kaitlyn, Kayla, Joseph, and Owen.

At 17, Carlton joined the U.S. Navy where he remained as a Gunner’s Mate until his retirement in 1969. His service years included tours of Korea and Vietnam. The Navy brought Carlton to San Diego which he called home until recently moving to Thousand Palms to be closer to his daughter.

Carlton will be remembered as a patient, soft-spoken, and gentle man. People of all generations found him easy to chat with and he was known as “Grandpa Carl” to everyone. He would gladly help anyone in any way he could. It was his great sense of humor that made him so endearing. When asked where he was from, he replied, “The Maine part of Texas!”

Services for Carlton will be graveside with military honors at Fairview Cemetery in Gainesville, Texas on Monday, Nov. 20 at 2 p.m. Viewing will be at the George Carroll Funeral Home from noon to 1 p.m. on that day.

You may register your condolences online at geojcarroll.com.

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^