Carmen Cecile Kramer, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away on May 23, 2025 at the age of 85.

Carmen, daughter of Julliette (Lemire) and Maurice Chalifour, was born in Manchester, N.H. on Nov. 2, 1939. During her lifetime, Carmen was a longtime resident of Hudson, N.H., South Bristol, and lived most recently in Bedford, N.H. She is predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Roger L. Kramer.

Carmen is survived by her loving children, Juliette Tourville, Marc Kramer and his wife, Denise (Constant), Suzanne Kramer, Ann-Marie Blais and her husband, Timothy, and Kim Crowley and her husband, Cy. She enjoyed her relationship with her grandchildren, Danielle O’Keefe (married to Michael), Nicole Kramer (married to Jory Smith), Brianna Makarevich (married to Andy), Jake Crowley, and Drew Crowley. She had the joy of knowing her great-grandchildren, Amelia and Arthur O’Keefe and Mason and Reid Makarevich. She is also survived by her brother, Robert Chalifour and his wife, Francine; as well as several nieces and nephews.

A funeral mass will be held at Saint Anne’s Church, at 26 Emerson Ave. in Hampstead, N.H., on Friday, May 30 at 1 p.m. The service will also be available via livestream at saintannechurchnh.org/livestream. A committal service will be held immediately following at Mount Calvary Cemetery, at 474 Goffstown Road in Manchester, N.H. Should friends and family desire, memorial donations can be made to a charity of their choice.

