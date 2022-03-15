Advanced Search
Carmen Stevens Lovejoy

at

In the early morning hours of Feb. 21, 2022, Carmen went home to be with the Lord God and his son Jesus Christ.

Carmen was predeceased by her husband, Russel; parents, Albert and Agnes Stevens; daughter, Daylene; and siblings, George, Jerald, Thomas, and Luanna.

Carmen is survived by her sister, Donna; son, Perry; daughter-in-law, Robyn; grandchildren, Roxanne, Foster, Andrew, Kerriann, Albert, and Desirea; great-grandchildren, Kolyn, Lyra, Israel, and her “trouble with a capital E” Eleanor.

Throughout her life she was a devoted member of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows and Rebekahs in which she held many offices up to and including president. She also held offices in the Ladies Auxiliary Patriarchs Militant, Ladies Encampment Auxiliary, and the Maine State Grange.

A celebration of life for Carmen and Daylene will be held from noon to 4 p.m. April 2, 2022, at the IOOF Lodge located at 37 Camden Road, Warren.

The IOOF and Rebekahs will hold a brief ceremony at 1 p.m. Food will follow and all are encouraged to attend.

