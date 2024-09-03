Carol Anne (Olson) Sevigny, 82, of Mechanic Falls, passed away peacefully on Aug. 31, 2024 at the Hospice House in Auburn with her family by her side.

Carol was born Sept. 18, 1941 in Bristol, the daughter of Frederick and Lillian (Jones) Olson. She grew up “on the hill” in Round Pond and had fond memories of her childhood with brother Kenneth and sister Isabel. She remembers her mother always had cats and there was always cat hair in the butter but she absolutely adored her mother. In her teens they moved to the family homestead built by her grandfather Capt. Lemuel Jones in lower Round Pond. She graduated from Bristol High School ahead of her class in 1958. She left Round Pond accepting a job with the state of Maine in Augusta to work as a clerk typist. After marrying, she went on to work at Androscoggin State Vocational Institute (now Central Maine Community College) in 1963, retiring as the registrar in 1993. She worked many holiday seasons as a customer service representative for L.L. Bean at the former Pecks Call Center. Her favorite hobby was buying and selling antiques with her husband for their shop in North Windham and various antique malls in Maine and New Hampshire, eventually selling on eBay for many years.

She met her devoted husband Donald at a dance in purgatory Litchfield, and they married on July 16, 1960. She and Don loved to travel and became snowbirds, spending winters in Panama City Beach, Fla. They loved to play bingo, go to senior center, and socialize with their Florida family and friends. When Don passed in the 2020 pandemic she was heartbroken and lost without him.

She loved being with her children and grandchildren and enjoyed every holiday together with them. She especially loved Christmas and would always overindulge with decorations and presents. She was a dog lover and could always be seen with her Chihuahuas in tow.

Carol was predeceased by her husband, her parents, and her siblings – Miriam Wilcox, of Fayetteville, N.Y.; Dorothy Young, of Norwell, Mass.; Frederick Olson, of Roxbury, Mass.; Helen Trippany, of Victor, N.Y.; Kenneth Olson, of Round Pond; and Isabel Brackett, of New Harbor.

She is survived by two daughters, Brenda Sevigny-Killen and husband Garrett Killen, of Sidney, Lisa Sevigny and husband Shorta Yuasa, of Dunstable, Mass., and son Jeffrey Sevigny and wife Constanza Lisdero, of Oberwil, Switzerland; eight grandchildren, Michael Sykes Jr. and wife Faith, of South Portland, Timothy Sykes and wife Heather, of Chilmark, Mass., Sarah Sykes, of Damariscotta, Frederick and Keiko Yuasa, of Dunstable, Mass., Lucas, Tomás, and Giulia Sevigny, of Oberwil, Switzerland; seven great-grandchildren, Phoebe and Hewitt Sykes, of South Portland, Emilee and Cody Teele, of Damariscotta, and Poplar, Linen, and Rain Sykes, of Chilmark, Mass.; many nieces and nephews; and her loyal BFF Kathy Gott Anderson, of Rockland.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Montello Manor and Andwell Hospice House. We are very grateful for the care and compassion shown to our mother in her final journey on this physical plane.

Online condolences and fond memories may be shared at albert-burpee.com.

A celebration of Carol’s life will be held at the funeral home on Saturday Sept. 7, 2024 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A private committal service will be at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Lewiston at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Albert & Burpee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, at 253 Pine St. in Lewiston.

