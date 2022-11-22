Carol Ann (Chapman) Hallowell passed away on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at The Knox Center for Long Term Care in Rockland, with family members by her side. Carol was born Waldoboro on Jan. 27, 1939. She graduated from Waldoboro High School in 1956 and went on to Gorham State Teachers College where she earned her bachelor’s degree in education in 1960. She later went on to the University of Maine at Orono and received her master’s degree.

Carol married Willis Hallowell in 1960. Also in 1960, she began her 39 years as a 5th grade teacher at Waldoboro Miller School.

Carol attended the Waldoboro Baptist Church, where she sang in the senior choir, which she directed as well as the junior choir. She also sang with the Psalm Singers.

She was an avid reader and enjoyed crossword puzzles and watching TV. She like searching for garage/lawn sales with her daughter and country rides with her husband. She also enjoyed eating out, where she would perhaps meet and converse with many of her friends and former students.

She was predeceased by her parents, Harold L. and Hilda M. (Vail); husband, Willis; brothers, Milton and Harold W.; sisters, Eileen McLain, Vivian Day, and Nadine Achorn; and sister-in-law, Patricia Chapman.

She is survived by daughter, Ginny and husband Ken Hardy; son, Mark; sister-in-law, Louise Chapman; many cousins, nieces and nephews; special niece, Trenna Crabtree; and friends, Barbara Laurie, Glenys Ryder, Arlene Holmes, and Sandra Cole.

There will be no services per her request.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, visit her Book of Memories at www.hallfuneralhomes.com.

