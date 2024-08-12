Carol Ann Foster-Robbins, 79, of Waldoboro and Yarmouth, passed away on Aug. 7, 2024, at Coastal Manor in Yarmouth. Carol was born in Damariscotta on June 16, 1945, to Lloyd Carlton Foster and Pauline “Polly” (Eugley) Foster. Carol grew up in Waldoboro and attended local schools.

In her younger years, Carol was a personal care attendant and did babysitting for local families. In her adult life, Carol worked for North Lubec and Holmes Packing Houses in Rockland, and the Medomak Canning Company in Waldoboro.

Carol loved Elvis, playing cards, listening to music, playing games, and doing word search puzzles.

Carol was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion.

Carol was predeceased by her parents and grandparents.

Carol is survived by her sisters, Dottie Harmon, of Belgrade, and Candy Foster, of Warren; along with several nieces and one nephew.

There will be a gathering of family and friends on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, from 1-3 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home, 949 Main St. in Waldoboro. A burial will follow at the German Cemetery in Waldoboro.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home, in Waldoboro. To extend condolences or to share a story with the Robbins family, please visit Carol’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

