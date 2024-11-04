Carol Ann Hornsby Smith, 78, passed away peacefully on Nov. 1, 2024, at the Harbor View Cottage of The Lincoln Home in Newcastle, following a lengthy struggle with Alzheimer’s disease.

The oldest of three children, Carol Ann was born on Nov. 2, 1945 in Newport News, Va., to Charles White Hornsby and Gertrude Elizabeth (Pearce) Hornsby.

She grew up in an extended family in the Virginia Tidewater area, consisting of her father, mother, stepmother Rebecca Boykin Hornsby, two brothers, and many Hornsby, Pearce, and Bowditch aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Carol Ann graduated from Warwick High School in Newport News in 1963. She continued her education at Mary Washington College in Fredericksburg, Va. and the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Va., graduating in 1967 with a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing and became a registered nurse. She completed additional nursing education at the Columbia University School of Nursing in New York City and was employed at the Public Health Department in Atlanta, Ga. and at the Red Cross Blood Program in Norfolk, Va. prior to her marriage.

Carol Ann married Marine Captain Clyde Edward “Ed” Smith Jr., from Elkhart, Ind., on Dec. 18, 1976, and partnered with him in raising their two children and throughout his careers in the Marine Corps and later as a professional forester in many exciting locations including Camp Lejeune, N.C.; Northern Virginia; Tampa, Fla.; Okinawa, Japan; Albany, Ga.; and Oak Ridge, Tenn.; ultimately retiring in Waldoboro. In Okinawa, Carol Ann was employed by the Navy Marine Corps Relief Society as a visiting nurse.

She was a devoted, mother, wife, and grandmother enjoying fishing and being outdoors with her husband, children, and grandchildren. As her health declined, she enjoyed dancing, listening to Willie Nelson, and drawing.

Carol Ann is survived by her husband of nearly 48 years, Ed; two children, Christopher Lee Smith, of Waltham, Mass., and Jessica Elizabeth Smith (fiancee, Ken), of Green Lake, Wis.; two brothers, Charles White Hornsby Jr. (Gail), of Santa Fe, N.M., and Douglas Lee Hornsby (Betsy) of Williamsburg, Va.; three grandchildren, Nicholas “Nico” Clyde Smith, Matteo “Teo” Robert Smith, and Elenora “Nora” Catherine Smith, of Waltham, Mass.; and nephews and nieces, of Virginia, California, and Indiana.

A celebration of life is planned for a later date and location.

Memorials may be made as desired by the giver.

Memories and condolences can be shared at directcremationofmaine.com.

