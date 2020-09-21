Carol Ann Jones (MacAskill) passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 with family by her side. She was born on Feb. 9, 1943, in Waltham, Mass. and attended Traip Academy (class of ’61), followed by the nursing program at Maine Medical Center.

She married Robert H. Jones on Oct. 26, 1963. They lived briefly in Boston before moving to Cape Cod, where they settled and raised their two children. Carol worked as an EMT for Cape Cod Ambulance, and moved on to work at Cape Cod Hospital until her retirement in 1999. Later that year, she and her husband moved to Bremen.

One of the things that brought Carol the most joy was providing pet therapy, especially at homes for veterans. Most of her therapy dogs were rescued racing greyhounds, another mission close to her heart. Carol was also a key volunteer with Maine’s Avian Haven. She and her husband made countless trips over the decades to save injured birds.

She was an avid NASCAR fan, attending countless races, often with her son. Carol got the thrill of a lifetime when she was able to drive a stock car on one of her frequented race tracks.

Carol was a skilled amateur photographer, capturing all aspects of life whether it be family holidays, oceanic sunsets, or spider webs caught in lamp light. Her other devotions included gardening, collectible mice, kayaking, and all critters, big and small.

Her grandchildren loved her famous applesauce and chicken curry. Carol was known for her vivacious sense of humor, and in particular for her (good natured) surprises. On a nice morning, you could find her enjoying a cup of coffee and a donut, overlooking the pond in her back yard.

She will be most missed for her boundless, loving support, along with her sage advice. Her children are forever grateful to have been raised by such wonderful parents.

She was predeceased by her parents, Donald MacAskill and Ruth (MacIntosh); and her beloved grandmother, Laura Nadine MacIntosh.

Carol is survived by her husband, Robert H. Jones; her son, Eric Jones and wife Nancy; her daughter, Michelle Menager (Jones) and husband Gildas; brother, Donald MacAskill and his wife Joyce; and her grandchildren, Laura, Julian and Emily.

There will be a private burial, along with a celebration of life to follow at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her name to: Avian Haven, 418 N. Palermo Road, Freedom, ME 04941; or Fast Friends Greyhound, P.O. Box 10093, Swansey, NH 03446.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

