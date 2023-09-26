On the morning of Sept. 17, 2023, Carol Ann Langlois woke up at home in New Harbor. An ocean breeze gently wafted into her room. Looking up, she saw the loving face of her devoted husband, Donald, gazing upon her. She smiled beautifully then passed away peacefully. She was 85.

Born on Sept. 8, 1938 to Natalie Webster and Roland Wilkinson, Carol grew up in Haverhill, Mass. A good student, she attended Saint Joseph’s School, followed by Haverhill High School. Although much of her free time was taken by work at various jobs, Carol found time to have fun. She enjoyed roller-skating at Skateland and ice-skating on the frozen rivers and ponds. Roller coasters were a favorite thrill. While bowling at Saint Joseph’s Parish Center, she met the love of her life, Don Langlois. They celebrated with a beautiful wedding on Oct. 12, 1957. She was a gorgeous bride. Carol loved this season, autumn.

Once married, life changed quickly. Two years in Salem, N.H. brought two babies: Annemarie Langlois and Laurie Langlois. The next four years in Montgomery, N.Y. ushered in three more children: Thomas Langlois, Stephen Langlois, and Marcia Langlois Payne. Carol ran the home life. Don pursued his master’s degree at Harvard while a public school principal during these years. An innovative educator, his career started to take off.

Carol’s family of seven moved to New Jersey in 1964. Carol managed the family as Don was busy managing the Mountain Lakes public schools and pursuing a doctorate at Columbia University. She was an excellent mother. She made sure to nurture all her children’s talents. From athletics to music and from art to academics, Carol encouraged her children to be their best selves. She exposed her brood to as much culture as possible. The family went to the 1964 World’s Fair, ice-skating at Rockefeller Center, fun restaurants in the city, many museums, plays, movies, and all the marvels the mid to late 1960s had to offer. After walking to St. Cecelia’s Church, followed by an amazing dinner, she accompanied her family on numerous Sunday outings. Every summer included a couple of weeks vacationing on Cape Cod. Several winters found the family snorkeling in the Virgin Islands. All five of Carol’s children inherited her love for the natural world. Teaching them to care about others and also the earth, Carol taught her children well. In 1972, the family moved to West Chester, Pa. where they lived for 20 years. While in Pennsylvania, Carol earned a bachelor’s degree in social work from Widener University. Upon graduating, she worked on behalf of Chester County’s elderly population.

Maine was always Carol’s favorite destination. She described flying into the state in autumn as “it looked as if the angels kissed the trees.” Her father had a camp on Molasses Pond where she visited as a child. Her beloved grandmother, Minnie Libby Webster, grew up in Paris. In 1993, with the children finally grown, Carol and Donald moved to New Harbor. Energized by the scents of bay, pine, and the ocean, Carol enjoyed designing her home, gardening, biking, hiking, and cross country skiing. She and Don also enjoyed countless long walks together. Traveling around North America with Don was always fun during this time. As the years went on, Carol loved watching the birds and wildlife in her backyard.

Carol’s last nine years were greatly enhanced by Dr. Benton’s team at New England Cancer Specialists. Amazingly, her multiple myeloma cancer stopped progressing. Her strength was matchless. Her smile melted hearts. Enjoying many local restaurants during the countless trips to chemo and doctors, Carol especially enjoyed seeing her friends at Moody’s Diner. During her final year and a half, the dedication of her husband, Donald, and daughter, Annemarie, enabled her to remain at home. Visits and communications from family and friends always lifted her spirits.

The family would like to thank the CHANS hospice team, and most of all, Father Patrick Machayi of All Saints’ Parish. Carol made the transition from this beautiful life to the next realm wrapped in God‘s love. Her service was held on Sept. 20, in Haverhill, Mass. with burial at St. Joseph’s Cemetery. She is survived by her husband, Donald; all five children; nine grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren. She is missed beyond measure.

