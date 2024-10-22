Carol Ann Dunning was born on March 18, 1935 in Shrewsbury, Mass. and died of natural causes at age 89 in Damariscotta, on Sept. 11, 2024.

Carol’s parents, Carl and Elinore Adams, were an influence and an inspiration. Carl was a quiet man with a dry sense of humor who loved literature and art, especially playing the clarinet and painting. Elinore was a vivacious, dramatic spirit drawn to arts and culture, and an amateur singer with a beautiful, powerful voice and a love of musical theater. Carl and Elinore met while performing in big bands and shared a lifelong passion for art, literature, and politics.

Carol grew up in Massachusetts, Vermont, and New Hampshire. Her family spent summers on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee where her grandfather, a highly successful businessman, also owned the popular Irwin’s Winnipesaukee Gardens dance hall. The Gardens was a major stop for touring big bands, including Duke Ellington and His Orchestra. In that environment, Carol developed passions for swimming and dancing. That gal could really cut a rug!

Carol earned a baccalaureate in education from Lesley College in Cambridge, Mass. Before commencing a teaching career, she married recent West Point graduate William H. Dunning, and their marriage lasted until Bill’s death in 2013.

Carol was a beautiful, strong, hardworking, dignified, stylish, and cultured woman. She had a creative spirit and loved fiction, theater, dancing, and interior design. Carol decorated the family’s numerous residences, attended her children’s events and performances, and lovingly sewed her daughter’s prom dresses. Carol also enjoyed discussing current events with Bill, an avid historian passionate about politics.

Carol lived a full life, sacrificing many of her personal interests in order to devote herself to family and career. For over 20 years, Carol accompanied her husband on his various assignments as an Air Force officer and career diplomat in Washington, D.C. and Turkey. Carol taught in DOD and public schools while raising four children and managing the household responsibilities, socializing with dignitaries, and even portraying an authentic Yenta the matchmaker in an international production of “Fiddler on the Roof.” Carol was a unique American woman in that she embraced the wonderful aspects of Turkish regions, culture, language, and cuisine. Carol and Bill shared those special experiences and multi-cultural values with their children.

After Bill’s retirement, the couple settled in Newcastle, where Carol taught at the Great Salt Bay Community School and enjoyed participating in local theater, volunteering, and spending time with girlfriends. She even taught her granddaughter, Sarah, in first grade, a precious gift to Sarah and her mother. As a mother, Carol was proud of all of her adult children’s accomplishments.

We are eternally grateful for Carol’s life of loving service to family and students. In the words sung by Carol and the village community of “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Sunrise, sunset. Sunrise, sunset. Swiftly fly the years. One season following another, laden with happiness and tears.”

Carol is survived by her four beloved children, William Dunning Jr., Magnus (Raymond) Dunning, Christina Dunning Morrill, Sarah Dunning Buck; and Carol’s younger brother, the renowned composer and conductor, John Adams; as well as grandchildren, Sarah Morrill, Tyler Buck, Emily Buck, Ben Dunning, Erin Dunning, Miranda Valentine; and close friends, Lillian Garcia and Carol Blanton.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

