Carol Hall Perry, 77, a beloved member of the Waldoboro community, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on Jan. 9, 2025, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Born on June 3, 1947, in Skowhegan, Carol was the daughter of Richard A. Hall and Cynthia (Bailey) Hall. Growing up in Waldoboro, she graduated from Waldoboro High School in 1965, where her passion for service and community were evident from a young age. Carol met Bill Wade at a young age; they married and had three beautiful children, Lisa, Nate, and Sue.

Carol’s career began at the original Button Factory in Waldoboro, followed by a 17-year tenure at G.T.E. Sylvania. While working at Sylvania she met the love of her life, Jim Perry, and they got married in 1987 adding three more beautiful children, Jim, Jody, and Jency. At age 42, she courageously decided to pursue a degree in mortuary science, achieving high honors from Mt. Ida College in Newton, Mass. in 1995. This pivotal moment led her to join the family business, Hall Funeral Home, where she devoted many years to supporting families through life’s most challenging moments alongside her father, Richard, and brother, Michael. Her legacy as a compassionate funeral director left a lasting impact on the communities of Lincoln and Knox counties and Carol saw her work in funeral service as a privilege.

Outside of her professional life, Carol was a passionate traveler and outdoor enthusiast. She explored Europe with her dear friend, Irene Swift, and created cherished memories camping with her husband, Jim, in locations ranging from Montreal to Arizona and throughout the beautiful state of Maine. An accomplished crafter, she enjoyed crocheting and quilting, designing beautiful works that brought joy to those around her.

A woman of considerable service, Carol was deeply involved in her community. She was a member of Lakeview Chapter No. 179 of the Order of the Eastern Star. She served as worthy matron, district deputy grand matron, grand Esther, and along with her husband Jim served as worthy matron and patron, and grand representative in Maine to Louisiana. She was a past president and lifetime member of the Maine Funeral Directors Association and the Waldoboro Woman’s Club. She was also a dedicated member of the Waldoboro United Methodist Church and Orff’s Corner Church. She was an ardent volunteer with Wreaths Across America, going to Washington, D.C. to lay wreaths on the veterans’ headstones at Arlington National Cemetery. Her contributions have been recognized through numerous awards, highlighting her commitment to community service.

Carol was known for her warmth and inviting spirit, creating countless memorable gatherings for family and friends throughout the years. Halloween parties, Easter egg hunts, family outings, and her signature lipstick kisses and confetti-filled cards brought loved ones together in joyous celebration.

Carol was predeceased by her parents; brother, Richard B. “Ricky” Hall; and grandson, Bryant Wade.

Carol is survived by her loving husband, James Perry, of Waldoboro; daughters, Lisa Starr and her husband, Dave, of Warren, Sue Dodge and her fiance, Mark Page, of Bristol; son, Nate Wade, of Fairfield, James Perry and his wife, Karen, of Bath, Jody Perry and his wife, Linda, of Waldoboro, and Jennifer Andrews and her husband, Tim, of Nobleboro; sisters, Nancy Mabee and her husband, George, of Marietta, Ga., Becky Tipp and her husband, John, of Richmond, Calif.; brother, Michael Hall and his wife, Liz, of Damariscotta; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Friends are welcome to join the family for a time of visitation from 1-3 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. on Jan. 19 at Hall Funeral Home, 949 Main St. in Waldoboro. The service to celebrate Carol’s life will be held at 1 p.m. on Jan. 20 at the Broad Bay Congregational United Church of Christ Church, 941 Main St. in Waldoboro with a reception to follow at Hall Funeral Home.

Carol Hall Perry will be greatly missed by her family and friends, but her legacy of kindness, compassion, and community service will continue to inspire all who knew her.

Contributions may be made in Carol’s memory to Waldoborough Historical Society, P.O. Box 110, Waldoboro, ME 04572 or Waldoboro Woman’s Club Scholarship Fund, c/o Charlotte Gulezian, 474 Back Cove Road, Waldoboro, ME 04572.

Arrangements are under the under the direction of Hall Funeral Home and Crematory who loved and cared for Carol. To leave a memory or condolence for the family please visit her website at hallfuneralhomes.com.

