Carol Jeanne Rottner, 90, of Pemaquid, passed away peacefully at her home on Oct. 13, 2022. Jeanne, as she was known to friends and family, was born on March 24, 1932 in Pemaquid Falls, the daughter of Charles and Carolyn Fossett Monarque.

She attended schools in East Orange, N.J. and married Albert Rottner in 1957. Jeanne and Al lived in Brick Township, N.J. for 28 years. During part of that time Jeanne was an executive secretary with Toms River Chemical Company.

Following Al’s retirement, Jeanne and Al returned to Pemaquid, where Jeanne enjoyed playing golf and bridge, researching genealogy, and was active in many local organizations. She had an extensive knowledge of the history of the Bristol area.

Jeanne was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Al, in 2017.

She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Jane and her husband, Richard Golojuch; grandson, Matthew Golojuch and his wife, Kendra; and granddaughter, Kathryn Golojuch.

Per Jeanne’s request, there will be no service.

If desired, donations would be welcomed by the Old Bristol Historical Society, P.O. Box 87, Bristol, ME 04539; Bristol First Responders, 104 South Side Road, New Harbor, ME 04554; or your favorite local organization.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

