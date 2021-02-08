Carol Lee Brockett, 79, of Waldoboro, passed away peacefully at Harbor Hill on Jan. 30, 2021.

Carol was born in Liberty at her family farmhouse, starting a lifelong love for animals. She would walk to school every day through town to get to Walker school, always looking forward to the Liberty Parade where her father played the trumpet. She never missed the parade even as an adult. She often said she was a daddy’s girl, but sadly he passed away during her teenage years, but instilled in her a love of music. As she grew, so did her love for music and animals.

Carol married at a very young age. She had her first three children within 3 1/2 years of each other. Debra, Robert, and Karen were all born. She grew up fast with her first husband, Frank, in Meriden, Conn. She learned a lot about marriage, especially her relationship with God. Sadly, that marriage came to an end. One end is another beginning, however, and she met her second husband, Charlie, having her fourth baby, Lise.

With her play-by-ear guitar skills and a voice like Tanya Tucker, she joined a band, looking forward to it every Friday and Saturday night. There were some nights where she would blast the country music and just dance and sing around the house for hours. She was a social butterfly and loved to take care of people.

She started out as a bartender and server in her younger years and moved into elderly care. She took patients into her house as she got older and as her resources improved. Her mother, Violet, had a huge part in that, when she decided to move to Maine and built a house that was set up to take care of elderly people. Violet was more than a mother to Carol; she was her best friend. It was very devastating when Violet passed.

Carol was a hard worker. She was honest, passionate, loving, and caring. She always said you need to be independent, often saying, “You don’t need a man, you should want him to be around.” Charlie also shared the love of animals, having everything from chickens to raccoons, woodchucks to cows, pigs and rabbits. They had hundreds of rabbits at one point.

Horse racing was also a passion they shared and they would go to all the races around the state.

Carol became a mother again later in life to Kyle Dodge (granddaughter), who was her pride and joy, when Lise wasn’t able to take care of her properly. Carol stepped in, and from that point on her life had changed. She loved going to watch her excel in sports and loved Kyle and her children with all her heart. It was her main topic in most conversations. Carol and Kyle would look forward to Saturday night bingo every week. Carol also helped Kyle with showing her how to be the best mom she could be. She grew close to Kyle’s oldest, Nathan, which was her “Buggy” and “NaNa.” She would look forward to her Buggy coming through the door with those big blue eyes and always a smile on his face to see her!

Carol was predeceased by her mother, Violet; father, Percy; all her brothers, Lewis L., Desmond W., and Melvin L.; all her sisters, Virginia E., Geneva A., Geneva L., Verna L., Clara F., and Ramona J.; her first husband, Frank Erardi; her second husband, Charles Brockett; and grandbaby, Mathew Erardi.

Carol was survived by her children, Debra and son in-law Ronald; Robert her “favorite son” and daughter in-law Jean; daughter, Karen; daughter, Lise; and daughter/grandchild, Kyle; grandchildren, Gregory, Christopher, Kimberly, Amanda, Douglas, Amber, Heath, Frank, Emilia, Jacob, and Brianna; and great-grandchildren, Genesis, Nathan, Noah, McKenzie, Hendrixx, William, Natalie, Maverick, and Liam.

The family will honor Carol privately.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home, 949 Main St., Waldoboro.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

