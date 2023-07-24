Carol Maylene (Creamer) Day (Tippy), 75, of Waldoboro, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on July 17, 2023, following a short battle with lung cancer.

Carol was born on Dec. 26, 1947 in Rockport, to Carroll and Maxine Creamer. She was the eldest of four girls. Carol lived and went to school in Florida until around age 11, spending most of her childhood with her aunt Eleanor. She moved to Connecticut and eventually moved to Maine, where she met the love of her life. She married Robert Day in 1974 where they raised their eight children.

Carol worked in the shellfish industry with crabs, shrimp, and clamming. Most people will remember her as the best waitress and bartender in the Midcoast area. She worked at The Black Pearl, The Samoset, Dennys, The Senator, The Ledges Inn, and so many more. She had an impeccable work ethic. Her favorite hobbies were going to bingo, the fairs, casinos, playing cards, Scrabble, cribbage, mini-golf, church, having family get-togethers, and spending her last years with her daughter and grandchildren. She was known for having an open door to anyone on the holidays and any gatherings. She will always be remembered as being a kind, forgiving, selfless woman. She loved to travel and visit her family in Texas. She enjoyed making her friends and family laugh.

Carol’s faith in God gave her the strength to survive the loss of her three sons, parents, sister, and husband.

Carol is survived by her daughters, Kimberly Reynolds, of Waldoboro, Victoria Austin (Rick), of Waldoboro; sons, Troy Day (Sherry), of Vassalboro, Daniel Overlock, of Thomaston, and Robert Day Jr., of Waldoboro; 19 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary Dauphinais, of Connecticut, and Melody MacMillan, of Lisbon; goddaughter, Becky MacMillan; many nieces and nephews; aunt Eleanor Grover; daughter-in-law, Donna Reynolds; the Sharp family; special friends, Karen Eaton, Sandra Soule, and Sarah Poland; and her dog, Sophie.

Carol is predeceased by her parents, Carroll and Maxine Creamer; husband and love of her life for 40-plus years, Robert Day; sons, Allen Reynolds, Alexander Reynolds, and Robi Day; sister, Sandra Theriaque; and nephew, Matthew MacMillan.

Please join us in celebrating the life of Carol on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 11 a.m. at the Broad Bay Congregational Church at 941 Main St., Waldoboro, ME, 04572. There will be a reception to share memories immediately following at the VFW at 50 Mill St. in Waldoboro.

We ask that you come as you are – wear whatever makes you comfortable as Carol accepted everyone into her home and life without judgment.

Instead of flowers, please consider making a donation to her son for a wheelchair trailer.

