Beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, Carol Nadine Busler, 83, passed away in the early morning of Jan. 26, 2025 with her family by her side.

Born on Nov. 17, 1941 in South Portland, she was the daughter of Charles and Elizabeth Goodrich Jr.

Carol was educated in the Portland school system and worked various jobs including lifelong military wife, waitress, and cashier. Her most beloved job was settling in to raise a family.

Carol married the love of her life, Joel A. Busler, on May 8, 1965. They remained side by side for 59 years.

Carol was predeceased by her parents; and a brother, Arthur B. Ethier.

She is survived by her husband, Joel; and two sisters, Deborah Brawn and Bonnie (Jeff) McLeod; six children, Jerry (Julie) Busler, Dana (Deborah) Busler, Kathryn Seigars, Joel A. (Sue) Busler II, Jennifer (Jedediah) Barker, and Jason (Cortney) Busler; and several nieces and nephews.

At her request, there will be no funeral services.

Donations can be made in memory of her at the Mid Coast Humane Society in Edgecomb.

