Carol S. Newbert, wife of C. Dwight Newbert, age 66, passed away peacefully at her home in Nobleboro after an extended battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

A gathering of family and friends will take place Saturday, April 6, 2024, from 3-5 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home, 949 Main St., Waldoboro.

A full obituary will be published when available. To share a memory or condolence with the Newbert family, please visit their book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

