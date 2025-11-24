Carol Sherman Knapp died at age 88 on Nov. 19, 2025. She was born on May 14, 1937 in Watertown, N.Y. to Virginia Thomson and Nathaniel Sherman. Carol enjoyed growing up on a farm with her sister Cindy and brother Chick, fly-fishing, hunting, and training her standard poodle Sherrie. She graduated from Copenhagen High School. She spent many wonderful summers as camper and counselor at Lanakila and Camp Aloha in Vermont. Carol majored in biology at Cornell University, where she met friends in Kappa Alpha Theta sorority and her future husband, John Edward Knapp.

After graduating from Cornell in 1959 and getting married, Carol taught high school biology in North Carolina where Ed was stationed in the Marines. They moved to Cleveland and then Pittsburgh where she raised sheep, chickens, and their daughter Cathy. She worked as a veterinary tech for many years in Wausau, Wis. and Skaneateles, N.Y. Her favorite job was working as an environmental educator at the Wildlands Conservancy while living in Breinigsville, Pa. She loved being outside gardening, hiking, fly fishing, leading a Girl Scout troop, Nordic and alpine skiing, sailing, birding, and observing nature. Springer spaniels were her constant companions in the kitchen and garden. She enjoyed training and competing with them in field trials with Ed.

Carol and Ed retired to Nobleboro in 2000 where she immersed herself in many activities. She enjoyed her young buddies in the Elder Buddies program at Nobleboro Central School, volunteered at Pemaquid Watershed Association, gardened with the Old Bristol Garden Club, and monitored owls on cold nights for Audubon. She made beautiful quilts with the Clamshell Quilters and stayed active with the Wednesday Walkers and YMCA tennis. She deeply appreciated her friends and the diverse experiences that she had in Midcoast Maine. She spent the last four years with wonderful residents and caring staff at The Lincoln Home.

Throughout her life, Carol inspired her family, friends, and students to explore the intricate mysteries of the natural world. She was an avid birder and naturalist who loved to share her knowledge and fascination of nature. Carol had an amazing joy for life! She stayed upbeat through life’s challenges, always generously sharing her big beautiful smile and warm laugh with those around her.

Carol is survived by her daughter, Cathy Knapp Aspinwall and Cathy’s wife, Catherine Gioannetti; her beloved grandchildren, Andrew Gioannetti and Martin Gioannetti; and cherished nieces and nephews, Sandy, Penny, Russ, Becky, Deb, and Mike.

She was predeceased by her husband, John Edward Knapp; her brother, Charles Sherman; and her sister, Lucinda Hamlet.

Carol was laid to rest privately at the Dunbar Cemetery in Nobleboro. Donations in Carol’s name may be made to Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust, P.O. Box 333, Damariscotta, ME 04543.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for her family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

