Carol V. Ference, 86, of Bremen, died Friday afternoon, July 2, 2021 at her home in Bremen. She was born May 1, 1935 in Groveland, Mass., a daughter of the late William Andrew and Patricia (Tracy) Mansfield.

She was a graduate of Salem State University and throughout her career she taught various grades in several elementary schools. She was an avid supporter of the Wildlife Conservancy and was a member of the Congregational Church of Bristol.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Mansfield.

Mrs. Ference is survived by her husband of more than 45 years, Raymond Ference, of Bremen whom she married on July 20, 1975; a daughter, April, of Stafford Springs, Conn.; a son, Jonathan Ference, of Stafford Spring, Conn.; a brother, Andrew Mansfield and his wife Darlene, of Newton, N.H.; a nephew, Jason Mansfield; and a niece, Tracy Schroeder.

Private services will be held at the convenience of her family.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

