Carol Wagers (nee Carolene Linda Smith), of Bristol, passed away on March 6, 2025 at the age of 69.

A devoted Christian known for her strength, incredible work ethic, sharp wit, fierce love for her family, and especially for her lord and savior, Jesus Christ, Carol was born on Aug. 18, 1955 in Biddeford to Ellston and Hazel Smith.

A graduate of Massabesic High School, Carol went on to graduate from Valley Forge Christian College, focusing on early childhood education, and then fulfilling a long career as a teacher, and then a certified nursing assistant/unit secretary. She retired after 28 years of service in the emergency room at MaineHealth Lincoln Hospital in Damariscotta, where she enjoyed the love and friendship of her many coworkers.

As part of nearly 50 years of faithful service in children’s ministry, her passion for teaching has been exemplified by the past 34 years being spent as the education director at the Lincoln County Assembly of God in Damariscotta, where her husband is pastor, becoming an integral and beloved part of her church and local community. Throughout her entire time in the ministry, she has been steadfastly guided by the words of Jesus Christ,

“Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them,

for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these.”

Matthew 19:14 (NIV)

Carol was preceded in death by her mother, Hazel R. Smith. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Tom Wagers; and her two daughters, Amy and Amanda. Carol is also survived by her father, Ellston C. Smith; and her siblings, Darlene, Ellston, Lillian, Bette, and Kevin; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A service in her memory will be held on Saturday, March 15 at 11 a.m. at the Lincoln County Assembly of God, located at 672 Main St. in Damariscotta. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome to Miss Carol Children’s Fund, c/o Lincoln County Assembly of God, P.O. Box 220, Damariscotta, ME 04543.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

