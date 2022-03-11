Carole Ann Jewett (Snyder), 57, of Alna, passed away unexpectedly on March 7, 2022. She was born in Pleasantville, N.J. in 1964 to Betty and Kenneth Snyder Sr.

She was married to her husband Donn for over 25 years, raising their six boys, as well as their grandchildren Alanna and Jake Jr. She had so much love for her grandson and wanted the very best for him. Her constant caring for her “man-tribe” was amazing and she would do anything for her family.

Carole devoted years of her time, caring for the elderly in their homes and making such a difference in their day to day lives. She enjoyed tending to her veggie and many other gardens. Her biggest passion was her business, High Ridge Kennel, where she raised and bred AKC German Shepherds for over 20 years. At times, there were multiple litters of puppies in her home with many sleepless nights tending to them. Her gift and love for her dogs was like no other. Some would say she was the “dog whisperer!”

Carole was preceded by her father, Kenneth R. Snyder Sr.; and husband, Donn Jewett.

She is survived by her mother, Betty Snyder and significant other, McCoy Porter; her children, James McInnis, Joshua McInnis, Jacob McInnis, John McInnis, Daniel Jewett, and Jacob Jewett; her siblings, Kimberly Snyder-Sterrs and husband, Larry Sterrs, Karen Snyder, and Kenneth Snyder Jr.; and her many nieces, nephews and grandchildren.

Carole Ann will be sadly missed by all those who loved and knew her.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

