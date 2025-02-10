Carole Ellen Spritzler, 78, of Damariscotta, passed away on the afternoon of Jan. 22, 2025 at the MaineHealth Lincoln Hospital in Damariscotta. Born on Dec. 3, 1946, she was the daughter of Helen and Harry Spritzler, of Bethlehem, Pa.

Carole was a graduate of Lock Haven University of Pennsylvania. She was a wonderful artist and an avid photographer. She enjoyed hiking, the outdoors, nature, and Maine.

She was a loving mother, grandmother, valued friend, and a dedicated artist.

She is survived by two children from her previous marriage to Chuck Comegys: Charles Comegys and Dawn Garner; and two grandchildren, MacKenzie and Zachary.

There will be no formal service. Per her wishes, Charlie will be spreading her ashes in a place special to Carole. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

