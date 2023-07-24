Carole Anne Goodes Howland, 78, passed from this life into the next on Monday, July 17, 2023. Born in Providence, R.I. on Sept. 23, 1944, to Edward and Anne Goodes, she was raised on Cape Cod, a place that she had a lifelong special connection with. She graduated from Sacred Heart High School in Kingston, Mass., and from the Chandler School for Women in Boston, Mass. Carole had early career success at Connecticut General, where she provided training to offices all over the country. She drove a Carmen Ghia convertible and had many adventures with friends.

Through Bill W., Carole met the love of her life, Jack, and they married on Jan. 27, 1973. They settled in Arlington, Mass., surrounded by friends and family. They made the trek to Maine in 1976, settling in Waldoboro, creating a beautiful and warm home at the edge of the village. She was blessed to call this special place home for nearly 50 years. It was a home that burst at the seams with love. One of her proudest moments was welcoming her son, Teddy, into this world in 1982. An unbreakable bond was created that day, carrying through from his first day to her last.

She joined Mid-Coast Energy Systems in 1988, retiring in 2015. She was a longtime member of St. Denis and St. Patrick’s Catholic churches, and deeply involved with the Shamrocks. She also co-founded the Mid-Coast Children’s Theater and served as vice president of The Waldo Theater for many years. She loved musicals and loved watching Teddy perform.

Carole was crafty. Whether knitting, sewing, or crocheting, her hands were rarely empty. There was always another idea and project to work on. They were given as gifts with love to her many friends and family. Any room she was in was not complete without at least a little yarn. She made many important lifelong friends through church, theater, school, and work. She was mother and friend to many, offering advice, which was usually right; a shoulder to lean on, which would always be there; and trying to make connections where she could to help anyone who needed it.

Carole was a remarkable woman and enjoyed many years of hijinks and love. She was predeceased by her mother; father; and devoted husband, Jack. She is survived by her son, Teddy; son-in-law, Tony; cousins; nieces; and nephews; and by the countless friends whose lives she touched.

A mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Newcastle on Saturday, July 29 at 11 a.m. A reception and internment at the German Protestant Cemetery in Waldoboro will follow.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, light a candle for Carole, or to share a picture or story, please visit her book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

