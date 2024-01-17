Carole M. Jordan, 58, died peacefully surrounded by family and close friends on Jan. 15 at LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus in Damariscotta. Carole was born April 14, 1965 in Boston, Mass. to Joseph Peter Malizia and Anita Louise Slusarczyk. Carole attended schools in Nashua, N.H. and graduated from Morse High School, in the class of 1983, in Bath.

Carole was a successful single woman business owner who saw the need for daily dog care and fulfilled that need for the Boothbay Region when she built her business, Boothbay Canine Daycare & Boarding, from the ground up. Carole enjoyed riding her motorcycle, bird hunting, and taking care of animals.

Carole is survived by her father, Joseph P. Malizia, of Boothbay Harbor; mother, Anita Slusarczyk and her husband, John, of Eliot; brothers, Stephen A. Malizia, of Hudson, N.H., Robert J. Malizia, of Cumberland; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A service to celebrate Carole’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 27 with a reception to follow at the Congregational Church of Boothbay Harbor, 125 Townsend Ave., in Boothbay Harbor. Contributions in Carole’s memory may be made to the Wilson Memorial Chapel, Ocean Point; Almost Home Rescue of Maine, P.O. Box 9421 377, So. Portland, ME 04116-9421; St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, 975 Wiscasset Road, in Boothbay.

Condolences may be shared with the family at hallfuneralhomes.com.

