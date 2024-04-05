Caroline R. Norwood, 38 years old, was born on Oct. 1, 1985, and went to be with the lord on Monday, the 25th of March, 2024.

She is survived by her precious daughter, Trinity Hyson; six brothers and sisters; and her parents, David and Laurie Norwood.

The absolute most important thing in her life was her daughter Trinity, whom she spent every moment she could with.

Caroline had a passion for life that was an amazing thing to witness. She loved her family, her dog Pepper, nature, photography, hiking, but most of all, Jesus.

“He will live with them and they will be his people. God himself will be with them. He will wipe away every tear from their eyes and there will be no more death or sorrow or crying or pain.” -Revelations 21: 3-4

Caroline will be dearly missed by her nieces and nephews and family.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

