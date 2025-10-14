Carolyn A. Kelley, of Flood Avenue in Wiscasset, passed away on Oct. 12, 2025. She had resided at Round Pond Green Assisted Living Facility since August 2024.

She was born in Machias on April 28, 1940 to Clarence and Shirley (Wilcox) Randall. She grew up in Cutler and attended Washington Academy, graduating in 1958. In April 1962, she married Richard “Dick” Kelley. They were married for 28 years until his untimely death in 1990.

She worked as a homemaker during the time her children were growing up and was a wonderful cook providing many great meals for her family. After moving to the Midcoast area in 1983, she ran a home day care for 12 years. She was proud to say she had over 100 different kids during that time. She enjoyed caring for the kids, which included her grandchildren. She was also a member of the Woolwich-Wiscasset Baptist Church for numerous years.

She was predeceased by her husband; her parents; her sister, Sarah Dill; and a special grandson, Michael Richard McKay.

She is survived by her two daughters, Rhonda (Roger), of Duncan, S.C., and Jennifer (Michael), of Edgecomb; three grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. She’s also survived by three sisters, Charlotte Wright and Bonnie Dorr, of Delray Beach, Fla., and Lois Holmes, of Cutler.

A family graveside will be held at a later date in Jacksonville, Maine.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for her family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

