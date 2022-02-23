Carolyn A. (Thayer) Bailey, 85, of Brewer, formerly of Wiscasset, passed peacefully Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 at Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

She was born in Nobleboro on June 5, 1936, daughter of Charles H. and Mary A. (Oliver) Thayer.

She graduated from Bridge Academy in Dresden where she was avid softball player. She was employed at Eaton Shoe Shop in Richmond for many years and later was a cook at Robinson’s Wharf on Southport Island.

She was a member of the Wiscasset Huntoon Hill Grange and the Sheepscot Community Church.

She was predeceased by her husband, Winthrop “Wimpy” Bailey, on Feb. 9, 2006, and two brothers, Kenneth Thayer, and Hallis Thayer.

She is survived by her two sons, Jerry Bailey and wife, Shelley, of Wiscasset, and John Bailey and wife, Pamela, of Wiscasset; one daughter, Wanda Littlefield and husband, Jimmy, of Edgecomb; one brother, Charles L. Thayer and wife, Sheila, of Pittston; 14 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 5 at Faith Baptist Church, 144 Mills Road, Newcastle. Burial will be at Alna Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 383 US Route One, #2C, Scarborough, ME 04074 or alz.org.

Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at daiglefuneralhome.com.

