Carolyn Ann Murray, 76, of Livermore Falls, formerly of Whitefield, passed away on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2023 after a period of declining health. Born in Damariscotta, on Nov. 26, 1946, she was the only child of Norman and Sylvia (Klepsar) McKinnon.

Carolyn grew up in Whitefield, attended local schools and graduated from Wiscasset High School in 1965. After high school, she started an almost 50-year career in the grocery industry. She started at First National Grocery in Damariscotta, later moving to Shop & Save (which became Hannaford) in Boothbay Harbor, and most recently at the Hannaford in Jay.

Carolyn enjoyed planting flowers and gardening at her home in Whitefield, as well as traveling and vacations wherever they might take her. She sold her Whitefield home in the early 2000s and moved to Livermore Falls, where she lived until her passing.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Wayne Murray; and long-time partner, Nelson Bean.

She is survived by her son, Chris Byrnes and his significant other, Wendy, of Nobleboro; grandson, Jarrett Byrnes; partner, Raymond Boise; special friend, Andy Harvey; and several special nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Carolyn’s life will be held in the spring. She will be laid to rest privately with her family.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

