Carolyn Bailey, 87, of Jefferson, passed away on the morning of June 18, 2021, with her loving and devoted husband, Fernald, by her side. Born in Port Arthur, Texas on Sept. 11, 1933, she was the daughter of George and Opal Booz.

Carolyn grew up in Port Arthur, Texas, attended local schools and graduated high school there. The summer after graduation, she came to Maine for a summer vacation with a friend. While here, she attended a square dance in Bristol Mills, where she saw a quiet, shy, handsome young man, freshly back from serving his country in Korea, sitting all alone. After that very moment, he was never again alone.

When summer vacation ended, Carolyn went back to Texas, but love letters continued to be sent. In November, despite her mother’s plans for her to attend college, Carolyn was drawn back to that handsome, shy, young man. Fernald found himself at the airport, picking up the “summer vacation girl,” and his soon to be wife. On Nov. 16, 1952, in a small ceremony held after the Sunday church service, the couple was wed and were inseparable for almost 69 years.

Fernald provided for his “Honey Pie,” so she could spend her many years here on earth enjoying her many interests. She loved motorcycling, flower gardening, shopping at local greenhouses, traveling, going to the movies, shopping, dining out, time spent at the cottage on the lake, and a winter home in Florida. She had all that a girl could want, and maybe a little bit more.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Ann Jones.

She is survived by the most special man who loved her fiercely, Fernald Bailey; her three sons, Gerald Bailey and his wife Donna, Keith Bailey, and Wayne Bailey and his wife Linda; one daughter, Susan Bailey; nine grandchildren, Heather, Rachael, Ryan, Kevin, Dexter, Stephen, Erica, Lee and Tyler; many great-grandchildren; and her favorite “granddog” Nina.

A time of visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m., on Wednesday, June 23 at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home in Damariscotta. She will be laid to rest with a graveside service at 10 a.m., on Thursday, June 24 at the Hopkins Cemetery in Jefferson.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Carolyn’s memory may be made to the Calvary Bible Baptist Church, PO Box 59, Whitefield, ME 04353.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

