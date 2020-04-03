Carolyn “Connie” Towne, 81, of Bremen and Waterville, passed away peacefully in hospice, surrounded by immediate family on Monday, March 16, 2020, after losing a hard-fought battle with cancer.

Connie was born in Augusta on Sept. 2, 1938 to Judge James and Alice (Hastings) Reid. She graduated from Hallowell High School in 1956 and earned her Associates Degree from Lasell Junior College School of Nursing in Massachusetts in 1958, where she made many lifelong friends who shared her passion for living each day to its fullest in service.

Connie led an extremely active and social lifestyle, on the go until the very last week of her life. Never one to stay still, Connie had a lust for life unrivaled and admired by all that had the pleasure of knowing this incredible woman. No one loved a party more than Connie, one of her favorite memories was dancing with her husband and family to the music of the Pete Collins’ Dixieland Jazz Band during their many celebrations, especially those in which her brother James played the drums back in the good old days in Boston, where she and her husband met.

Connie was a Registered Nurse in the State of Maine, was employed by MaineGeneral Health for more than 25 years and had a passion for nursing driven by her love for helping people. She coached Cony High School girls tennis team for several years, leading them to win a State Championship in 1994. She was a champion tennis player, a true terror on the court, but also a very good sport, and accumulated more tennis (and running) trophies than one can reasonably expect to display without feeling extremely boastful. She was a mainstay of The Washingtonians Ski Club, a social ski group that meant the world to her and her husband. Connie holds the unofficial record for the most trips to the Swiss/French Alps out of the group. She also loved to cross-country ski, in recent years at the Quarry Road Recreation Area in Waterville. Finally, she was an avid gardener, a respectable golfer, and loved both gourmet cooking and international travel.

Connie volunteered for many charitable organizations, serving on the Board of the Hospice Volunteers of Waterville Area, the Alfond Youth Center, the Waterville Boys & Girls Club, and the Thayer Osteopathic Seton Combined Auxiliaries (TOSCA). She was a long-time member of the First Congregational Church UCC in Waterville and chaired the Christian Education committee there for many years.

Connie was predeceased by her parents, as well as her brothers, James L. Reid Jr. and Jeff Reid. She is survived by her beloved husband of 52 years, Dr. John W. Towne. She leaves two children, Allison DiMatteo of Saco, and Nathan Towne of Waterville; and two grandchildren, Anna and Simon DiMatteo, who constantly filled her life with joy and kept her young at heart.

A celebration of Connie’s life will be held at a later date to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Waterville Opera House, where she very much enjoyed watching her family perform; or a hospice organization of your choice in Connie’s name so others may experience the peace she experienced in her final days and hours.

