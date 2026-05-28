Carolyn Eva Staples, 84, of Owls Head, embarked on her ultimate journey into the horizon where the sky converges with the sea, surrounded by loved ones, on May 6, 2026, in Camden. Born in Damariscotta on Dec. 8, 1941, she was the daughter of Garland and Myrtle (Priscilla) Day. Raised in Waldoboro, Carolyn attended local schools.

In her younger years she worked at the Button Factory in Waldoboro, prior to meeting and marrying the love of her life, Paul Staples, a union that shared her affinity for the sea. Carolyn and Paul, who was in the Coast Guard, set off to the White Head Lighthouse in Saint George from 1962-1963 where she took much pride in the upkeep of the lighthouse and polishing of the light to guide fishermen home.

Carolyn worked various jobs in the years that followed. Later returning home to work in the kitchen at Moody’s Diner for many years, Carolyn formed bonds with her coworkers and spread joy with her humor and infectious laughter.

In her free time Carolyn could often be found on outings with her family or with her lifelong best friend and partner in crime, Carolyn Viera. More like sisters, they did everything together.

Carolyn’s love for the ocean was a gift she passed down to her children and grandchildren. A treasure that transcends material value. A true Mainer, Carolyn made the phrase “A’yah” a trademark in all her family’s households. Spoken so often that it was one of her granddaughter’s first words.

A collector of cherished items, her home was a reflection of her vibrant spirit, filled with mementos, including her beloved Mr. Peanut, which she started collecting at a very young age.

Carolyn’s greatest joy was her family, and she cherished every moment spent with them, whether it was a simple phone call or family gatherings. The true matriarch of the family, her calls and visits were always filled with stories and laughter that would often last for hours.

Though she was predeceased by her parents, Garland and Myrtle (Priscilla) Day; husband, Paul Staples; two children, Paula-Jean and Andrea Staples; grandson, Aaron Staples; and lifelong best friend, Carolyn Viera.

Carolyn’s legacy lives on through her surviving family members, including her daughter, Cindy Wooster and her husband, Glenn, of Rockland; grandsons, Nathan Daniel and wife, Taryn, of Waldoboro, and Michael Staples; granddaughters, Nicole Turner and husband, Shawn, of Warren, and Amy Daniel, of Owls Head; 12 great-grandchildren, Nicolas, Aleah, Kaylee, Natalie, Paisley, Olivia, Andrea, Kaylee, Madison, Krysten, Alyssa, and Lyla; and one great-great-grandson, Kayson.

Her memory will continue to inspire and uplift all who knew and loved her, a shining example of a life well-lived and a heart full of love that will forever be a guiding light to her loved ones, illuminating the path to a brighter tomorrow filled with hope, and the knowledge that her love and legacy will never fade.

Per Carolyn’s request a private graveside service will be held on Shuman Cemetery in Waldoboro.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home, Waldoboro. To extend a condolence or share a story with the Staples family, please visit Carolyn’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

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