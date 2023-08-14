Carolyn Frances Kaler, 101, went to be with her Lord, Aug. 6, 2023, at her home with her family at her side.

Born in Friendship, June 21, 1922, she was one of 14 children of Robert S. Sr. and Levilda Carter Lash. She attended Friendship schools.

On Sept. 9, 1942, she married Benjamin Kaler and together they built their first home in Waldoboro. She loved spending time with her family and returned to Friendship almost daily. The young couple eventually sold their home and moved back to Friendship so Carolyn could be closer to her aging parents and siblings.

In her younger years, Carolyn worked at Bath Iron Works and at Fieldcrest Manor in Waldoboro. She was very creative and enjoyed refinishing furniture, weaving baskets, and sewing. She also spent time working with her brothers, painting in the boat shop. An avid carpenter, she completed the finish work in parts of her home. What she considered her greatest accomplishment was to be able, along with her siblings, care for her aging parents, until their passing.

Carolyn had a love of driving and riding in the car, traveling all across Maine, especially on back roads. She enjoyed her “mystery rides” coffee and fellowship with her family as she never passed up a ride.

Above all, Carolyn loved her lord Jesus Christ. She made it her life’s work to make sure others knew him as well. She was an active member of the Friendship Advent Christian Church, and for her 100th birthday, made it her mission to gather pennies for the Penny Crusade.

She was predeceased by her loving husband, Benjamin Kaler; brothers, John, Austin, Douglas, Harold, Robert Jr., Paul, and Winfield Lash; her sisters, Mary Wotton, Eleanor Lash, Myra Maxy; and a great-grandson, Dominic Andrews. She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Wotton and her husband, Lance, of Friendship; granddaughters and their husbands, Carolyn Andrews and Timothy George Andrews, of Vinalhaven, Brenda Thompson and Steven Thompson Jr., of Friendship; great-grandchildren and their spouses, Caleb and Arika Thompson, of Steep Falls, Trevor and Cheyanne Thompson, of Waldoboro, Steven III and Abigail Thompson, of Warren, Lilly Andrews, of Vinalhaven; great-great-grandchildren, Sophera Thompson and Nolan Thompson; brothers, Howard and Lois Lash, Philip and Janice Lash; and sister, Esther Lane, all of Friendship; as well as many nieces and nephews, with whom she cherished each and every relationship.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at Old Village Cemetery, Friendship. The Rev. Alan Chamberlin will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Advent Christian Church for World Missions, P.O. Box 9, Friendship, ME 04547.

To share a memory or story with Carolyn’s family, please visit their online book of memories at bchfh.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, in Rockland.

