Carolyn Hanna, 87, of Rockport, Mass. died peacefully of natural causes on Monday, July 21, 2025. Her daughter Meagan, who cared for her in her home in recent years, was by her side.

Carolyn Elco was born at home in Donora, Penn. on Aug. 15, 1937 to John William Elco and Julia Warholic. Carolyn graduated from Donora High School, raised her family in Round Pond, and spent most of her life in New England. She is predeceased by her artist husband David Hanna, as well as her brothers, Richard and Ronald.

Seventy years ago, Carolyn was called “sweet, cool, and a foxy chick” by her high school classmates. She remained so for the rest of her life. She loved to ski, ice skate, and travel, but most of all, she loved to dance. She met her husband as an instructor at Pittsburgh’s Continental Dance Studio in 1959 and competed in Latin and ballroom dancing all around the country into her ninth decade. Her high school yearbook called her a “wonderful dancer.” Always.

She is survived by all seven of her children and their spouses, Cory (Nancy Adams), of Newcastle, Tammy, of Scottsdale, Ariz., Lisa (Eoin) Vincent, of Rockport, Mass., Jamie (Glenn Hopkins), of Pemaquid, David (Kate), of Madison, N.J., Joshua (Halicue), of Mill Valley, Calif., and Meagan, of Rockport, Mass.; her twin sister, Marlene Innis, of Saco; 11 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the staff at Addison Gilbert Hospital Steele 1 Floor for their compassion, skill, and grace in caring for their beautiful mom.

In keeping with her wishes, services will be private. Arrangements by the Greely Funeral Home, 212 Washington St., Gloucester, MA 01930. For online condolences, please visit greelyfuneralhome.com.

